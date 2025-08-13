'Cop' orders all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Zimbabwe are conducting a manhunt for Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza, who allegedly stole a marked Ford Ranger from the Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) in Harare.According to an internal police memo dated 13 August and seen by CITE, the officer took the vehicle, registration number 033, and is believed to have driven it towards Mashonaland Central province. The directive instructed all stations in Mazowe district to mount roadblocks and intercept both Mandizvidza and the stolen vehicle."May all stations in Mazowe district be on the lookout for ZRP Ford Ranger reg 033 with police colours driven by A/Insp Mandizvidza. The vehicle is stolen at PGHQ by A/Insp Mandizvidza and is believed to be in Mashonaland Central province," the memo reads.However, the case has taken a dramatic twist following the circulation of a 12-minute video in which Mandizvidza declares himself the new head of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and issues a series of controversial directives.In the video, Mandizvidza, who identifies himself as the "Member in Charge of the Senior Officers' Desk," claims he is assuming control of the police force "with immediate effect," vowing to empower younger officers and push for "positive change" within the organisation and the country.He goes further to order all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours, warning that any attempt to arrest him could lead to conflict."Hapana munhu anorowa, vanhu vachafamba zvakanaka, vagobuda [No one will be beaten; people will move freely and then leave]. If you really love your country, support me," he declares.Mandizvidza also claims to have disbanded all traffic police sections, instructing officers to report immediately to their stations.His delivery style, alternating between English and Shona, draws comparisons to that of Blessed Geza — a former ZANU-PF Central Committee member and war veteran known for his outspoken criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Police have not yet issued an official public statement regarding the video or its contents, but the combination of the alleged vehicle theft and Mandizvidza's public proclamations has sparked widespread speculation about his motives and mental state.