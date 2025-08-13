Chief Seke apologises for chanting Zanu-PF slogans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Seke, Stanley Chimanikire, has issued a public apology and retraction after chanting political party slogans while addressing a gathering in Seke, in breach of constitutional provisions on the conduct of traditional leaders.The retraction follows a High Court order handed down by Justice Samuel Deme in a case brought by citizen Esther Vongai Zimudzi, who argued that the chief's actions violated her political rights under Section 67 of the Constitution.The court found that Chief Seke's conduct contravened Section 281(2)(c) of the Constitution, which prohibits traditional leaders from acting in a partisan manner or furthering the interests of any political party. Justice Deme directed him to publicly withdraw the slogans within seven days.In his written retraction, Chief Seke stated:"I, Stanley Chimanikire, in my capacity as Chief Seke, and in terms of the Order of Justice Deme in case No. HCH 3233/24, hereby retract the political slogans I chanted while addressing a gathering in my official capacity.I acknowledge that the chanting of slogans associated with any political party is inconsistent with the provisions of section 281(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which prohibit traditional leaders from acting in a partisan manner or furthering the interests of any political party.I therefore withdraw the said slogans and reaffirm my commitment to performing my duties as Chief Seke in a manner that is impartial, non-partisan, and in full compliance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Zimbabwe."The ruling underscores growing calls for adherence to constitutional requirements aimed at ensuring traditional leaders remain neutral in political matters.