Zimbabwe govt creates database of retired professionals

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government has developed a digital database of retired public sector professionals to harness their skills and experience for national development projects.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the framework for the database has been completed, and the process of entering information on the professionals is underway.

Dr Muswere noted that the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development had also recently reviewed skills development policies, with the findings set to be presented to Cabinet.

"Review of skills development policies was undertaken and key findings will be presented before Cabinet in due course," he said.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance human capital utilisation, including upskilling vocational training centre (VTC) staff in digital skills.

"Training of VTC staff in digital skills for the digital clinic for VTC for people living with disability in Harare, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru and Bulawayo is underway," Dr Muswere said.

The move is expected to provide Government ministries and agencies with access to a pool of seasoned professionals who can be deployed on key projects requiring specialised expertise.

Source - The Herald
