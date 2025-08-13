Zanu PF name to hire cars without paying

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man accused of fraudulently hiring two vehicles by invoking the ruling Zanu PF party's name has appeared in court.Martin Mutize, 26, of Budiriro, allegedly failed to pay US$5,600 in car rental fees after claiming the vehicles were needed to transport Zanu PF delegates.Prosecutors told the Harare Magistrates Court that in July 2025, Mutize approached Sanangurai Kundidzora seeking to hire a white Toyota Hilux and a grey Audi for 28 days. He allegedly agreed to pay US$150 per day for the Hilux and US$50 per day for the Audi.The National Prosecuting Authority says Mutize claimed the cars were for party business, but investigations later revealed he had been using them personally.When the rental period ended, Kundidzora discovered that the vehicles had never been used by Zanu PF officials. Mutize allegedly failed to pay the agreed amount despite keeping the vehicles for nearly a month."The accused misrepresented facts to the complainant so that he would use the vehicles himself," prosecutors said.Mutize appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Apolonia Marutya and was remanded in custody pending a bail ruling.