'Gold war' in Filabusi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Filabusi in Matabeleland South are calling on the Ministry of Mines and other authorities to urgently address deep-rooted problems driving violence in the gold mining sector.

They want stricter documentation processes, tighter controls to prevent duplicate claims, and greater social responsibility among miners — warning that unchecked lawlessness is threatening community safety.

The plea follows a history of violent clashes, including a February 28, 2024 incident at Theleka Business Centre where villagers fought back against a gang of illegal miners, leaving four people injured and six arrested.

Local businessman and miner Mkhululi Ncube said long-standing disputes over mining claims often spark chaos.

"I have been working my mine for 20 years, then someone arrives with new papers, and violence erupts," he said, accusing the Ministry of Mines of procedural inconsistencies.

Residents also blame reckless hiring, with miners allegedly employing undocumented workers from outside the area, making it impossible to trace suspects after crimes.

Filabusi Residents' Association chairperson Sindiso Sibanda warned that multiple certificates are sometimes issued for the same mine, fuelling tensions. He added that public displays of wealth make miners targets for robbery.

Community member Sibongile Sibanda linked the violence to unemployment and reckless spending among young miners, saying drunken fights often spill into public spaces.

Police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed that mining-related crimes — including assault, robbery, and even murder — are common, often sparked by gold rushes, scarcity, drug abuse, and infidelity.

While the Junior Chamber of Mines acknowledged the violence, spokesperson Dosman Mangisi said the real problem lies in lack of formalisation and education, urging community leaders to spearhead peace efforts.

The Ministry of Mines did not respond to requests for comment.

Source - Cite
More on: #Gold, #War, #Filabusi

