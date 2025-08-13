Latest News Editor's Choice


National

High Court throws out bid to halt UZ graduation ceremony

by Staff reporter
High Court Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube has dismissed an urgent application by the Association of University Teachers (AUT) seeking to stop the University of Zimbabwe's (UZ) 44th graduation ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, to be presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimba-Dube ruled that the matter was now moot, meaning there was no longer a live legal dispute requiring a court ruling. In law, a case is deemed moot when circumstances change such that any court decision would have no practical effect on the parties involved.

The hearing began at midday today before being deferred to the evening for judgment. The ruling clears the way for the UZ graduation to proceed as planned.

AUT had argued that the ceremony should be halted due to allegations of academic fraud, corruption, and procedural irregularities. The association accused UZ of hiring unqualified part-time lecturers, employing sub-standard teaching methods, and mishandling examination moderation and dissertation supervision.

It also cited broader concerns about declining academic standards since professional and permanent lecturers went on strike on April 16 over poor working conditions and low salaries.

With the court's dismissal, the ceremony - one of the largest events on UZ's academic calendar - will go ahead uninterrupted.

