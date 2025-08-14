Latest News Editor's Choice


Schools buy cattle for govt officials after awards ceremony

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Several primary and secondary schools in Mashonaland East have come under fire from parents after contributing to the purchase of cattle for two Cabinet ministers and Primary and Secondary Education secretary Moses Mhike, following a recent prize-giving ceremony.

The livestock - reportedly two beasts per official, each valued at about US$600 - was presented as a "token of appreciation" after the Secretary's Bell Awards for schools in Mashonaland East and West, held at St Francis of Assisi High School in Chikomba. Mhike was the guest of honour.

Parents say the gifts were wasteful and unjustified, especially given that many schools face financial strain, including salary backlogs for ancillary staff. Some schools were also asked to cover transport costs to deliver the cattle to the officials' farms.

"Two cattle for an individual is extravagance, considering how schools are struggling," one parent said. "That money could pay a child's fees from Grade One to Seven."

Another parent accused the government of hypocrisy, noting that officials have banned teachers from receiving incentives from parents, while accepting lavish gifts themselves.

Contacted for comment, Mhike dismissed the criticism as a smear campaign, insisting he regularly receives tokens of appreciation such as groceries and that his focus has been on sourcing private sector donations for schools.

"I expected a thank you rather than this," Mhike said. "We are giving books, projectors and interactive boards to schools from donors I seek on their behalf."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe condemned the practice, arguing it contradicts government's own gifts and donations policy.

"Heads are failing to run schools citing financial incapacity, so where do they get this money? Why not reward the teachers instead?" he said.

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni, however, defended the gesture, saying tokens of appreciation for officials have always been a tradition.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) secretary-general Goodwill Taderera warned that such gestures often involve subtle coercion.

"Even if the ministers did not demand these gifts, school administrators may feel pressured to comply in order to please their bosses," he said.

The incident has reignited debate over how public school resources are allocated, with calls for clearer policies to prevent the misuse of funds on lavish gifts for senior officials.

Source - Newsday
