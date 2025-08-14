Rogue cop arrested for treasonous videos

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza, has been arrested after videos of him making treasonous statements on social media went viral.Mandizvidza is now facing both disciplinary action and criminal prosecution, the police confirmed yesterday.In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi distanced the organisation from the officer's actions, describing him as a "rogue policeman.""The Zimbabwe Republic Police categorically disassociates itself from the treasonous social media videos and statements issued by a rogue policeman, Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza, recently. The errant member has since been arrested and is now facing both disciplinary charges under the Police Act (Chapter 11:10) and criminal proceedings," Nyathi said.He added that Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba had assured the public that the ZRP remained committed to its constitutional mandate."The Commissioner-General of Police assures the public that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue serving the people of Zimbabwe and the country's leadership in line with the tenets of the police's constitutional mandate," Nyathi said.The nature of the treasonous remarks has not been disclosed, but law enforcement sources indicated that the content of the videos has been deemed a serious breach of both the Police Act and national laws.