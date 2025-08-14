Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

News / National

by Staff reporter

FLO Petroleum has reportedly lost US$39,931 to two of its employees in an alleged fraud scheme, a Harare court heard yesterday.Patience Chiringa, a manager, and Ocean Gurure, a supervisor at the fuel company, appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing fraud charges. They were each granted US$200 bail.According to State prosecutor Chyvonne Nhira, the matter came to light after Gurure allegedly received US$5,927 from Rairtrade (Pvt) Ltd on April 16 for fuel purchases but failed to deposit the funds into FLO Petroleum's account. Instead, he is accused of sharing the money with Chiringa.An initial audit by the company's accounts department revealed the missing US$5,927, prompting further investigations. Subsequent audits uncovered a total shortfall of US$39,931.The court heard that the two failed to account for the missing funds, leading to their arrest. The case is ongoing.