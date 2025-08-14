Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono has hailed Arundel Hospital, owned by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, for saving his life following a severe medical emergency that left him on life support for four months.

The senior Zimbabwe Defence Forces officer described his survival as nothing short of miraculous.

"A lot of people were surprised. I stayed for six months. Of those six months, four months I was in intensive care, on life support. I don't even know what happened," Chingono said. "Some had already lost hope that they would see me standing, let alone alive."

According to Chingono, his recovery began after being transferred to Arundel Hospital. "When I was taken to Arundel, it didn't take them 36 hours to bring me back to consciousness. It was a real miracle," he said, expressing deep gratitude to the medical team and to Tagwirei for their role in his recovery.

Arundel Hospital, which gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for its critical care capacity, has since established itself as a centre for advanced medical treatment, handling complex and life-threatening cases.

Before his health crisis, Chingono served as Chief of Staff at Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Air Force Base in Chegutu. He was promoted to Air Vice Marshal in April 2019 and has been a vocal advocate for military training excellence and the fight against drug and substance abuse within the armed forces.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Arundel, #Tagwirei, #Army

