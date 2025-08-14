Latest News Editor's Choice


Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A PAEDOPHILE from New Lobengula suburb allegedly carried out sickening sex acts with children, having threesomes with minors as young as nine years old.

Amendo Nyathi is accused of also stripping naked and rubbing his manhood on the bums of two girls aged nine and 10.

It is alleged that sometime in 2023 but at a date that the prosecutor could not remember, Amendo Nyathi from New Lobengula suburb invited a girl aged nine to his home. The minor came with her two friends. When they got to his home he allegedly handed his cellphone to the minor and made her watch porn. The court heard that while the minor was watching the X-rated film Nyathi grabbed her by her hand and led her to his bedroom where he sat on the bed.

After that, he ordered the minor to undress and removed all his clothes.

He reportedly placed the minor on top of him and rubbed his manhood on her. When he was done he gave the complainant US$1 and told her not to tell anyone. The kid returned to her friends who had remained watching TV and they left to play.

Later on the same day, Nyathi once again sweet-talked an 11-year-old girl to his bedroom where he begged to have sex with her. He allegedly promised to give the minor a lot of money if she would agree.

He allegedly rubbed his manhood against her until he messed her up.

After the horrific abuse, he gave the minor US$1 and begged her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The court heard that on the following day, Nyathi who seems to have an insatiable appetite for minors went a gear up as he invited another nine-year-old girl, who came to his home with her friend.

On arrival, he allegedly handed his cellphone to her and asked her to watch pornography videos and promised to give her money. It is alleged the minor watched the pornography with her friend.

While they were watching, he asked to have sex with them. He lifted them to his bedroom where he allegedly undressed and requested them to remove their clothes and asked the nine- year-old to sit on his things and rub his manhood on her private parts and bums while caressing the other girl.

The incident came to light after one of the alleged victims blew the lid and narrated the incident to her sister. The sister of the minor informed their parents, leading to the arrest of Nyathi. He appeared before regional magistrate Sibonginkosi Maphosa, facing charges of aggravated indecent assault. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 19 August.

Source - B-Metro
