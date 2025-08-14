Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

News / National

by Staff reporter

Allegations of abuse of power and potential facilitation of smuggling have surfaced after the Cross Borders for ED association's leadership openly claimed its members enjoy immunity from law enforcement due to their affiliation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Speaking at the handover of Presidential seed money to the Masvingo provincial chapter, National Chairperson David Janhi Masomere - popularly known as DJ Masomere - told members that possessing the association's membership card came with special privileges."If a member is arrested or faces problems with Zimra, I will speak to the officials and say, 'These are the President's children, let them go.' Cross Borders 4ED are different from the rest," Masomere declared.Masomere further criticised the number of roadblocks along the Beitbridge–Masvingo route, calling for a single search point to ease the movement of goods. He specifically cited roadblocks at Panyanda, Bubi, Rutenga, Ngundu, Chibi Turnoff, and Wimpy (Nyanda) as excessive, claiming they delay trade despite recent upgrades to the highway."We appeal for the removal of current Zimra officials at the border and their replacement with competent ones, so that there's only one search point," Masomere urged.In response, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira acknowledged the concerns, saying Cross Borders 4ED was important to ZANU-PF and the government. He pledged to consult with relevant authorities but noted that some roadblocks were necessary to intercept drug smuggling."We know some are corrupt and want to fatten their pockets, but we also have to stop those smuggling drugs," Chadzamira said, warning beneficiaries against using the seed money for illicit activities.The association's call for reduced checks has stirred debate over whether easing restrictions could inadvertently encourage illegal cross-border trade.At the ceremony, 26 cross-border traders each received up to US$500 in seed money, interest-free, repayable in two months.