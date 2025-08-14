Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mashonaland East Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe has declared there will be "no elections in 2028," in remarks likely to intensify speculation over a plan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's allies to extend his rule by two years.Speaking during a district coordinating committee meeting on August 11, Garwe said the ruling party's Vision 2030 economic programme was "unstoppable" and that "no-one born of a woman" could derail it."There is no election. DCC, do you hear? There are no elections. We're going to 2030 building the country, whether they like it or not, shame or no shame, we're unstoppable," he said, in what appeared to be a swipe at Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, seen as the frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa.Garwe also mocked unnamed rivals, claiming one "plucked a live black chicken" in a bid to seize power, before adding: "The one ruling is Mnangagwa… Don't kill chickens in vain."Extending Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit would require amendments to Zimbabwe's supreme law - a move expected to face stiff opposition from political rivals and dissenting voices within Zanu-PF itself.According to party insiders, Mnangagwa has publicly stated he will step down when his term ends in 2028. Privately, however, allies are reportedly crafting a succession plan to block Chiwenga, with speculation centring on businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a potential successor.The reported scheme would see Mnangagwa resign on schedule, Tagwirei - by then vice president - completing the extended term through to 2030, marking the first time a business figure, rather than a career politician or military leader, assumes Zimbabwe's presidency.