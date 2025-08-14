Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Mashonaland East Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe has declared there will be "no elections in 2028," in remarks likely to intensify speculation over a plan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's allies to extend his rule by two years.

Speaking during a district coordinating committee meeting on August 11, Garwe said the ruling party's Vision 2030 economic programme was "unstoppable" and that "no-one born of a woman" could derail it.

"There is no election. DCC, do you hear? There are no elections. We're going to 2030 building the country, whether they like it or not, shame or no shame, we're unstoppable," he said, in what appeared to be a swipe at Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, seen as the frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa.

Garwe also mocked unnamed rivals, claiming one "plucked a live black chicken" in a bid to seize power, before adding: "The one ruling is Mnangagwa… Don't kill chickens in vain."

Extending Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit would require amendments to Zimbabwe's supreme law - a move expected to face stiff opposition from political rivals and dissenting voices within Zanu-PF itself.

According to party insiders, Mnangagwa has publicly stated he will step down when his term ends in 2028. Privately, however, allies are reportedly crafting a succession plan to block Chiwenga, with speculation centring on businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a potential successor.

The reported scheme would see Mnangagwa resign on schedule, Tagwirei - by then vice president - completing the extended term through to 2030, marking the first time a business figure, rather than a career politician or military leader, assumes Zimbabwe's presidency.

Source - Zimlive

Comments


Must Read

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

1 hr ago | 48 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

1 hr ago | 44 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

7 hrs ago | 401 Views

Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

ConCourt dismisses housing corporation's US$22m bid against NSSA

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Gweru City Council in financial scandal

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Govt moves to penalise rural teachers over 0% pass rates

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Rogue cop arrested for treasonous videos

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Harare council's extravagance draws fire

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts jump 23%

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Schools buy cattle for govt officials after awards ceremony

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

High Court throws out bid to halt UZ graduation ceremony

19 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Gold war' in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Zanu PF name to hire cars without paying

20 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates database of retired professionals

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chinese cement company slapped with US$10,000 fine

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chief Seke apologises for chanting Zanu-PF slogans

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

'Cop' orders all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours

20 hrs ago | 2045 Views

5 Unique Cultural Experiences You Can Only Have in Vietnam

22 hrs ago | 88 Views

If Zimbabwe Wants Rugby Glory, We Must Play All Year Round

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

High Court to hear urgent bid to halt UZ graduation

24 hrs ago | 353 Views

Socialite in court for insulting Passion Java

24 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe labs struggle with a surge in mineral samples

24 hrs ago | 216 Views

Holiday lessons and HIV Infection among teens

14 Aug 2025 at 15:29hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges timely wheat payments

14 Aug 2025 at 15:28hrs | 106 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns Ministries over 'procurement chaos'

14 Aug 2025 at 15:25hrs | 336 Views

Man kills wife over suspected infidelity

14 Aug 2025 at 14:51hrs | 351 Views

Gweru couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

14 Aug 2025 at 14:49hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe tightens carbon market regulations

14 Aug 2025 at 14:48hrs | 102 Views

Gwanda court complex nears completion

14 Aug 2025 at 12:03hrs | 206 Views

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

14 Aug 2025 at 11:37hrs | 483 Views

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

14 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 640 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

14 Aug 2025 at 10:48hrs | 645 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

14 Aug 2025 at 10:46hrs | 187 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

14 Aug 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1024 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

14 Aug 2025 at 10:44hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

14 Aug 2025 at 10:43hrs | 506 Views