Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent businessman and political figure Saymore Mhene, 48, owner of Bestdue Driving School, has found himself at the centre of a sensational court case after being lured into the bedroom of a married woman and allegedly assaulted.The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral in Bindura, involves Triphiner Gwafa, 43, popularly known as "Mai Nga," and her husband, Tondera Matukanzvimbo, 46. The couple is accused of ganging up to attack Mhene and is now facing assault charges at the Bindura Magistrates Court. They are being represented by Pride Psychology Dzapasi of Takaindisa Law Chambers.According to court documents, the drama began when Mhene allegedly sent Mai Nga a message reading:"Hi, uripi? Unoita free rinhi tionane… une WhatsApp here?"On Wednesday, Mhene reportedly arrived at the couple's home at Mai Nga's invitation, leaving his car parked at a service station. Unbeknown to him, a trap had been set. Upon entering the house, he allegedly followed Mai Nga into the bedroom, removed his shoes, placed his phones on a pillow, and told her he had come to "fulfil a dream" in which she was unhappy in her marriage.Mai Nga, a member of the apostolic sect, told H-Metro that she had known Mhene for years - their sons once shared a dormitory at Mazowe Boys High School. She claimed Mhene had previously told her she was not being satisfied by her husband, particularly after her husband had taken two more wives during a period of separation."In 2021, when I returned home from Kadoma, he revived his interest in me," Mai Nga said. "He told me about a dream where I was crying because I was sex-starved."Suspicious of his intentions, she said she informed her brother-in-law, and they planned the sting.While she recorded the encounter, Mhene allegedly began caressing her legs and telling her to move on from her marriage. That was when Mai Nga attacked him with a broomstick before her husband and brother-in-law stormed in. The confrontation escalated into a violent scene, with jackets, phones, and punches flying.Mhene reportedly sustained injuries, and a medical report will be presented in court as evidence. Speaking to H-Metro, Mhene confirmed he was attacked but declined to go into detail, saying he was filing police statements.The case continues at the Bindura Magistrates Court.