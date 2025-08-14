Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has come under intense criticism following allegations by Progress Muzuva that the ministry is covering up its mishandling of her case. Muzuva, who sustained an injury while on duty in 2018, accuses the ministry of depriving her of support and misrepresenting the facts in a public statement issued on August 8.In its statement, the MoHCC acknowledged Muzuva's injury was work-related and claimed it had been providing her with the necessary care and assistance. "We recognize the impact of her injury sustained in the line of duty in 2018 and remain committed to ensuring that all matters are addressed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and established procedures," the statement read.However, Muzuva disputes the ministry's assertions, calling them misleading and inconsistent with her experiences. "I am shocked by the Ministry's pledge that all matters are addressed by applicable laws, regulations, and established procedures, which is the opposite considering the treatment I have received so far from the MoHCC," she said.She refuted claims that her compensatory sick leave had been processed, alleging that officials only moved to address the matter after her case became public. Muzuva said she was told by the Provincial Medical Office's Human Resources Department in January 2025 that an administrative error had been made regarding her leave.The injured worker also challenged the ministry's statement that she had received transport "as and when needed" for medical visits. She said she was only provided transport on three occasions, forcing her to use private means for multiple hospital trips after requests to district and provincial authorities were denied.Muzuva further dismissed the ministry's claim that she enjoyed government patient status and was entitled to free treatment. She said she had been paying her own medical bills, including consultation and X-ray fees at Masvingo Provincial Hospital as recently as August 7, 2025.She also raised concerns over the ministry's handling of her medical retirement. While the MoHCC stated that medical boards convened in 2020 and 2021 recommended her retirement in July 2021, Muzuva insists the decision was made on June 11, 2021, and without her consent. She denies agreeing to retire in June 2024, as the ministry claimed.Although the MoHCC has pledged to engage with Muzuva to reach a "fair and compassionate resolution," she remains skeptical, accusing the ministry of maladministration and incompetence."I plead with people around the world, other Zimbabwean government departments, well-wishers, and the donor community to assist me with my medical care and welfare. Ignore the Ministry of Health press statement issued on 8 August 2025, which is misleading and deprives me of the opportunity for my true story to be heard," she said.