Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has come under intense criticism following allegations by Progress Muzuva that the ministry is covering up its mishandling of her case. Muzuva, who sustained an injury while on duty in 2018, accuses the ministry of depriving her of support and misrepresenting the facts in a public statement issued on August 8.

In its statement, the MoHCC acknowledged Muzuva's injury was work-related and claimed it had been providing her with the necessary care and assistance. "We recognize the impact of her injury sustained in the line of duty in 2018 and remain committed to ensuring that all matters are addressed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and established procedures," the statement read.

However, Muzuva disputes the ministry's assertions, calling them misleading and inconsistent with her experiences. "I am shocked by the Ministry's pledge that all matters are addressed by applicable laws, regulations, and established procedures, which is the opposite considering the treatment I have received so far from the MoHCC," she said.

She refuted claims that her compensatory sick leave had been processed, alleging that officials only moved to address the matter after her case became public. Muzuva said she was told by the Provincial Medical Office's Human Resources Department in January 2025 that an administrative error had been made regarding her leave.

The injured worker also challenged the ministry's statement that she had received transport "as and when needed" for medical visits. She said she was only provided transport on three occasions, forcing her to use private means for multiple hospital trips after requests to district and provincial authorities were denied.

Muzuva further dismissed the ministry's claim that she enjoyed government patient status and was entitled to free treatment. She said she had been paying her own medical bills, including consultation and X-ray fees at Masvingo Provincial Hospital as recently as August 7, 2025.

She also raised concerns over the ministry's handling of her medical retirement. While the MoHCC stated that medical boards convened in 2020 and 2021 recommended her retirement in July 2021, Muzuva insists the decision was made on June 11, 2021, and without her consent. She denies agreeing to retire in June 2024, as the ministry claimed.

Although the MoHCC has pledged to engage with Muzuva to reach a "fair and compassionate resolution," she remains skeptical, accusing the ministry of maladministration and incompetence.

"I plead with people around the world, other Zimbabwean government departments, well-wishers, and the donor community to assist me with my medical care and welfare. Ignore the Ministry of Health press statement issued on 8 August 2025, which is misleading and deprives me of the opportunity for my true story to be heard," she said.

Source - Tellzim
More on: #Ministry, #Health, #Cover

Comments


Must Read

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

48 mins ago | 36 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

52 mins ago | 27 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

54 mins ago | 40 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

58 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

1 hr ago | 31 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

7 hrs ago | 397 Views

Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

ConCourt dismisses housing corporation's US$22m bid against NSSA

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Gweru City Council in financial scandal

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Govt moves to penalise rural teachers over 0% pass rates

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Rogue cop arrested for treasonous videos

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Harare council's extravagance draws fire

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts jump 23%

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Schools buy cattle for govt officials after awards ceremony

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

High Court throws out bid to halt UZ graduation ceremony

19 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Gold war' in Filabusi

19 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zanu PF name to hire cars without paying

19 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates database of retired professionals

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chinese cement company slapped with US$10,000 fine

19 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chief Seke apologises for chanting Zanu-PF slogans

19 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Cop' orders all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours

20 hrs ago | 2042 Views

5 Unique Cultural Experiences You Can Only Have in Vietnam

22 hrs ago | 88 Views

If Zimbabwe Wants Rugby Glory, We Must Play All Year Round

22 hrs ago | 78 Views

High Court to hear urgent bid to halt UZ graduation

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Socialite in court for insulting Passion Java

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe labs struggle with a surge in mineral samples

23 hrs ago | 214 Views

Holiday lessons and HIV Infection among teens

24 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges timely wheat payments

24 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns Ministries over 'procurement chaos'

24 hrs ago | 336 Views

Man kills wife over suspected infidelity

14 Aug 2025 at 14:51hrs | 351 Views

Gweru couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

14 Aug 2025 at 14:49hrs | 882 Views

Zimbabwe tightens carbon market regulations

14 Aug 2025 at 14:48hrs | 101 Views

Gwanda court complex nears completion

14 Aug 2025 at 12:03hrs | 206 Views

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

14 Aug 2025 at 11:37hrs | 483 Views

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

14 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 639 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

14 Aug 2025 at 10:48hrs | 645 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

14 Aug 2025 at 10:46hrs | 187 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

14 Aug 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1018 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

14 Aug 2025 at 10:44hrs | 753 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

14 Aug 2025 at 10:43hrs | 505 Views