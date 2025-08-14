Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo has labelled striking academics from the Association of University Teachers (AUT) as "retrogressive," a day after the High Court dismissed an AUT application to halt today's graduation ceremony presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

AUT first approached the court on 9 August seeking to stop the university's 44th graduation, withdrew the case, and refiled it on 13 August before proceeding yesterday. The court dismissed the matter.

The ceremony took place under a cloud of controversy, with the protracted lecturers' strike - now in its fourth month - having disrupted examinations, dissertation supervision, and other academic activities. The strike began on 16 April over poor working conditions and low salaries.

Lecturers are demanding US$2,250 per month to restore their pre-2018 salary levels, compared to the current basic minimum of about US$230. They argue the graduation should have been postponed due to academic disruptions and alleged institutional malpractice, including the hiring of unqualified part-time lecturers, sub-standard teaching methods, compromised examination invigilation, and poor dissertation supervision - actions they say constitute "grave and unprecedented violations" of university statutes and amount to academic fraud.

Addressing the graduands in the presence of President Mnangagwa, Professor Mapfumo vowed to continue implementing his contested educational "transformation agenda" despite what he described as sustained attacks against him and his administration.

Source - online
More on: #Graduation, #Strike

Comments


Must Read

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

54 mins ago | 27 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

57 mins ago | 45 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

1 hr ago | 34 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

7 hrs ago | 397 Views

Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

ConCourt dismisses housing corporation's US$22m bid against NSSA

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Gweru City Council in financial scandal

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Govt moves to penalise rural teachers over 0% pass rates

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Rogue cop arrested for treasonous videos

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Harare council's extravagance draws fire

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts jump 23%

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Schools buy cattle for govt officials after awards ceremony

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

High Court throws out bid to halt UZ graduation ceremony

19 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Gold war' in Filabusi

19 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zanu PF name to hire cars without paying

19 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates database of retired professionals

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chinese cement company slapped with US$10,000 fine

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chief Seke apologises for chanting Zanu-PF slogans

20 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Cop' orders all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours

20 hrs ago | 2043 Views

5 Unique Cultural Experiences You Can Only Have in Vietnam

22 hrs ago | 88 Views

If Zimbabwe Wants Rugby Glory, We Must Play All Year Round

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

High Court to hear urgent bid to halt UZ graduation

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Socialite in court for insulting Passion Java

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe labs struggle with a surge in mineral samples

24 hrs ago | 215 Views

Holiday lessons and HIV Infection among teens

24 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges timely wheat payments

24 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns Ministries over 'procurement chaos'

24 hrs ago | 336 Views

Man kills wife over suspected infidelity

14 Aug 2025 at 14:51hrs | 351 Views

Gweru couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

14 Aug 2025 at 14:49hrs | 883 Views

Zimbabwe tightens carbon market regulations

14 Aug 2025 at 14:48hrs | 101 Views

Gwanda court complex nears completion

14 Aug 2025 at 12:03hrs | 206 Views

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

14 Aug 2025 at 11:37hrs | 483 Views

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

14 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 639 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

14 Aug 2025 at 10:48hrs | 645 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

14 Aug 2025 at 10:46hrs | 187 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

14 Aug 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1018 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

14 Aug 2025 at 10:44hrs | 753 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

14 Aug 2025 at 10:43hrs | 505 Views