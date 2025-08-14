Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Obert Manduna has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison after being found guilty of defrauding a Bulawayo woman of US$5,900 in a failed residential stand transaction.Manduna, who previously represented the Nketa/Emganwini constituency, was arrested last year and pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Richard Ramaboea ruled against him, citing overwhelming evidence of fraud.He was sentenced to 54 months in prison, with six months suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. An additional 24 months were suspended on condition that Manduna reimburses the complainant, Sithulisiwe Sibanda.The case has drawn attention due to Manduna's former political stature and underscores ongoing concerns about financial misconduct among public figures.