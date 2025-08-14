Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean businessman Tendani Sebata has officially launched his new football club, Black Lions FC, which will compete in the Botswana Premiership.Sebata's latest venture into the football scene comes shortly after his departure from Botswana giants Township Rollers, where he had been a key investor. His exit from Rollers followed disagreements over the handling of certain matters within the club's administration, which he felt were not aligned with his vision for professional football management.The unveiling of Black Lions FC marks a significant shift for Sebata, who has expressed confidence in building a competitive and professionally run team capable of challenging for honours in Botswana’s top flight."This is the start of a new chapter," Sebata said during the launch. "Our aim is to create a club that not only competes at the highest level but also uplifts the community and nurtures young football talent."Black Lions FC is expected to unveil its full technical team and player roster in the coming weeks as preparations intensify for the upcoming Premiership season.