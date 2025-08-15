Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
The family of late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has dramatically reshaped its legal strategy by hiring South Africa's top advocate, Senior Counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to spearhead their fight over the repatriation of Lungu's remains.

This move follows the family's decision to drop their previous lawyer, Casper Welgemoed, whose courtroom performance reportedly left the bench unconvinced. Seeking stronger representation, they turned to Ngcukaitobi, widely regarded as one of Southern Africa's most formidable legal minds.

Renowned for exposing state capture during Jacob Zuma's presidency and for defending Cyril Ramaphosa in the CR17 campaign case, Ngcukaitobi has also made global headlines for his role at the International Court of Justice in South Africa's genocide case against Israel. His appointment has immediately raised the stakes in a dispute already gripping the region.

At the heart of the case is whether Lungu's remains should be returned to Zambia for a state funeral, a plan his family opposes, arguing it goes against his final wishes. They have filed an appeal against a recent Pretoria High Court ruling in favor of repatriation, insisting that their consent was ignored.

Appearing in court today, Ngcukaitobi requested a postponement to allow negotiations with the Zambian government to continue, with the matter now set to return on Monday, August 18, 2025. His involvement has fueled speculation that the outcome could set a precedent for how state and family interests are balanced in such sensitive matters.

As the legal battle intensifies, all eyes are on Ngcukaitobi, whose track record suggests that the fight over Lungu's legacy is far from over.

Source - online
More on: #Lungu, #Court, #BAttle

Comments


Must Read

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

24 mins ago | 9 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

27 mins ago | 13 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

28 mins ago | 4 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

29 mins ago | 5 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

30 mins ago | 6 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

30 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

31 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

33 mins ago | 5 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

34 mins ago | 8 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

35 mins ago | 2 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

36 mins ago | 2 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

37 mins ago | 3 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

39 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

39 mins ago | 4 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

41 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

42 mins ago | 1 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

44 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

46 mins ago | 4 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

48 mins ago | 4 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

15 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

16 hrs ago | 970 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

21 hrs ago | 932 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

21 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

21 hrs ago | 96 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

21 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

21 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

22 hrs ago | 346 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

24 hrs ago | 272 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

24 hrs ago | 318 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

24 hrs ago | 421 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

24 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

24 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

24 hrs ago | 203 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

15 Aug 2025 at 13:45hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

15 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 187 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

15 Aug 2025 at 08:55hrs | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

15 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 153 Views