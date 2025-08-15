Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

News / National

by Staff reporter

The family of late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has dramatically reshaped its legal strategy by hiring South Africa's top advocate, Senior Counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to spearhead their fight over the repatriation of Lungu's remains.This move follows the family's decision to drop their previous lawyer, Casper Welgemoed, whose courtroom performance reportedly left the bench unconvinced. Seeking stronger representation, they turned to Ngcukaitobi, widely regarded as one of Southern Africa's most formidable legal minds.Renowned for exposing state capture during Jacob Zuma's presidency and for defending Cyril Ramaphosa in the CR17 campaign case, Ngcukaitobi has also made global headlines for his role at the International Court of Justice in South Africa's genocide case against Israel. His appointment has immediately raised the stakes in a dispute already gripping the region.At the heart of the case is whether Lungu's remains should be returned to Zambia for a state funeral, a plan his family opposes, arguing it goes against his final wishes. They have filed an appeal against a recent Pretoria High Court ruling in favor of repatriation, insisting that their consent was ignored.Appearing in court today, Ngcukaitobi requested a postponement to allow negotiations with the Zambian government to continue, with the matter now set to return on Monday, August 18, 2025. His involvement has fueled speculation that the outcome could set a precedent for how state and family interests are balanced in such sensitive matters.As the legal battle intensifies, all eyes are on Ngcukaitobi, whose track record suggests that the fight over Lungu's legacy is far from over.