Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced heavy fines and tougher enforcement measures against individuals, companies, and financial institutions caught breaking exchange control regulations.

In a policy statement issued on 15 August 2025, RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu announced that offenders will now face penalties of either 1% of the transaction value or US$100 000 (about R1.8 million) - whichever is higher.

"We have observed recurring incidences of non-compliance with exchange control rules and regulations across the economy. These incidents undermine the conduct of trade and investment transactions and compromise the integrity of the financial sector," said Mushayavanhu.

The violations, according to the RBZ, include failure to submit import and export documents on time, falsification of paperwork, hiding borrowed funds through multiple bank transfers, and overpricing imports. The bank warned that these practices distort official trade data and give room for manipulation of the Willing-Buyer Willing-Seller (WBWS) foreign exchange market.

Other offences highlighted include failure to acquit export receipts, disregarding liquidation requirements, irregular cross-border investments without RBZ approval, and "double dipping" - where businesses source foreign currency multiple times for the same purpose.

To curb the abuse, the RBZ said it has revised penalties upwards and will not hesitate to suspend or revoke trading licences for serious breaches.

"The Reserve Bank has revised the penalty fees for non-compliance upwards to one percent of the transaction amount or one hundred thousand United States dollars, whichever is greater," the statement added.

The central bank has urged authorised dealers, ADLAs, and corporates to tighten internal controls and ensure strict adherence to foreign exchange laws, warning that non-compliance will come at a heavy price.

Source - online
More on: #RBZ, #Forex, #Offenders, #Fine

Comments


Must Read

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

36 mins ago | 12 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

39 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

40 mins ago | 7 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

43 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

44 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

45 mins ago | 8 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

46 mins ago | 14 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

48 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

49 mins ago | 4 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

50 mins ago | 4 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

51 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

52 mins ago | 7 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

53 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

55 mins ago | 4 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

56 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

58 mins ago | 7 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

1 hr ago | 22 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

15 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

16 hrs ago | 977 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

17 hrs ago | 693 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

21 hrs ago | 934 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

21 hrs ago | 387 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

21 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

21 hrs ago | 96 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

21 hrs ago | 362 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

21 hrs ago | 327 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 173 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

22 hrs ago | 42 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

22 hrs ago | 348 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

24 hrs ago | 273 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

24 hrs ago | 319 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

24 hrs ago | 424 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

24 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

24 hrs ago | 203 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

15 Aug 2025 at 14:04hrs | 827 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

15 Aug 2025 at 13:45hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

15 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 187 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

15 Aug 2025 at 08:55hrs | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

15 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 154 Views