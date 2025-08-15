Family cries foul over police botched investigation

News / National

by Staff reporter

The mysterious death of Hurungwe mother of four, Rumbidzai Tachiona, on June 16 has sparked controversy, with her family accusing police of dragging their feet in concluding investigations.Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the case is still under investigation under RRB 6297046, led by Sergeant Muregererwi of Karoi Rural Police.Tachiona's family believes she was murdered and accuses authorities of attempting to cover up the circumstances surrounding her death. According to her brother, Wilbert Tachiona, she was allegedly forced into a lorry by Harare-based agro dealer Svinurai Madziva, in the presence of a police officer identified as Edison Madiro.Madziva, who claims the deceased owed him between US$420 and US$500, later informed the family that she had died at Karoi Hospital. He insists that Tachiona drank poison, but her relatives strongly dispute this account."My late sister died on June 16 and we suspect she met her death in a gruesome manner, which has been covered up by cooked-up post-mortem results indicating that she drank poison. We want justice since she was recovering from malaria. We wonder where she got the poison from," said Wilbert.He questioned why the post-mortem, signed by Dr. Mberi, claimed there were no external injuries, despite visible marks on her forehead and neck. He further alleged that several of her clothes, including a jersey, stockings and tennis shoes, went missing.The family also accused Chief Chundu of pressuring them to bury Tachiona within three days, before investigations were completed.Her daughter, Thandeka, said her mother had been on malaria medication at the time of her death and dismissed claims of self-poisoning.Madziva, however, maintains that Tachiona took her own life. "We reported the case to the police and I can't say anything to anyone except the police, who are handling the case," he said, adding that he still expects repayment of the debt from her estate.The family is demanding a fresh, independent probe, arguing that the official post-mortem results are unreliable."We appeal to authorities, especially the police, to help us close this sad chapter," Wilbert said.