MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

News / National

by Staff reporter

LEGISLATORS have criticised the government for failing to electrify rural communities, a move they say is crucial for driving industrialisation and improving education.In an interview yesterday, Gwanda North legislator Desire Nkala said the government often launches ambitious projects but falls short on implementation."Rural electrification has been an issue that has been preached by the government, but remains unfulfilled," Nkala said. He added that electricity is essential for irrigation projects that would benefit local villagers.Nkala also urged the government to accelerate the solarisation programme in schools, which would enable learners to access the internet and digital resources. "The absence of electricity in rural areas is hindering production," he said.Tsholotsho North lawmaker Libion Sibanda echoed these concerns, highlighting the impact on education. "The government has made many promises, but their failure to implement them is a significant concern," he said. Sibanda noted that schools without electricity struggle to provide ICT training, limiting students' access to quality education and contributing to poor pass rates.The legislators' remarks came in response to Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo's assurances that the government is committed to electrifying rural areas. Lawmakers say concrete action is long overdue.