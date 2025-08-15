Tagwirei saluted by military boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

NEW Zanu-PF Central Committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei has received rare public accolades from Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) commander, Air Vice Marshall Biltim Chingono, for his role in his recovery at Arundel Hospital.Chingono, who had spent six months in hospital, four on life support, credited Tagwirei for efforts behind the scenes that helped save his life. Speaking during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, he said:"A lot of people were surprised to see me today. My staff had lost hope, saying my condition was such that I was expected to be a cabbage. I was taken to Arundel Hospital and here I am… I know Kudakwashe Tagwirei was making efforts in the background to ensure my survival. I really appreciate and thank you for that."The praise is notable given the AFZ has largely been seen as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's domain since the 2017 coup, with few outside his faction receiving public commendations.Tagwirei's recognition comes amid internal Zanu-PF jockeying, particularly with party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also seen as a potential contender for the presidency after 2030. Reports indicate tensions between Tagwirei and Mutsvangwa over party influence and donations, highlighting the high-stakes factional battles within Zanu-PF.Arundel Hospital, which opened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, has now become a focal point in the political spotlight, with Tagwirei's role boosting his profile within the ruling party.