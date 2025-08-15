Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
NEW Zanu-PF Central Committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei has received rare public accolades from Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) commander, Air Vice Marshall Biltim Chingono, for his role in his recovery at Arundel Hospital.

Chingono, who had spent six months in hospital, four on life support, credited Tagwirei for efforts behind the scenes that helped save his life. Speaking during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, he said:

"A lot of people were surprised to see me today. My staff had lost hope, saying my condition was such that I was expected to be a cabbage. I was taken to Arundel Hospital and here I am… I know Kudakwashe Tagwirei was making efforts in the background to ensure my survival. I really appreciate and thank you for that."

The praise is notable given the AFZ has largely been seen as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's domain since the 2017 coup, with few outside his faction receiving public commendations.

Tagwirei's recognition comes amid internal Zanu-PF jockeying, particularly with party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also seen as a potential contender for the presidency after 2030. Reports indicate tensions between Tagwirei and Mutsvangwa over party influence and donations, highlighting the high-stakes factional battles within Zanu-PF.

Arundel Hospital, which opened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, has now become a focal point in the political spotlight, with Tagwirei's role boosting his profile within the ruling party.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

3 mins ago | 0 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

15 mins ago | 0 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

18 mins ago | 5 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

15 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

16 hrs ago | 948 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

17 hrs ago | 673 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

20 hrs ago | 920 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

20 hrs ago | 379 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

20 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

20 hrs ago | 95 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

20 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

20 hrs ago | 319 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

21 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

21 hrs ago | 343 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

23 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

23 hrs ago | 414 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

23 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

23 hrs ago | 203 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

23 hrs ago | 799 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

24 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

15 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 187 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

15 Aug 2025 at 08:55hrs | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

15 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 151 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

15 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 105 Views

Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

15 Aug 2025 at 08:50hrs | 196 Views

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

15 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 387 Views

Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

15 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 485 Views

Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

15 Aug 2025 at 08:44hrs | 320 Views

ConCourt dismisses housing corporation's US$22m bid against NSSA

15 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 112 Views

Gweru City Council in financial scandal

15 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 176 Views

Govt moves to penalise rural teachers over 0% pass rates

15 Aug 2025 at 08:39hrs | 212 Views

Rogue cop arrested for treasonous videos

15 Aug 2025 at 08:36hrs | 376 Views

Harare council's extravagance draws fire

15 Aug 2025 at 08:34hrs | 189 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts jump 23%

15 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 82 Views