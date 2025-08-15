Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE councillors have called on the City of Harare to allow district offices to directly use funds collected from ratepayers for ward-specific services, particularly street lighting, following reports that two people were killed during muggings in Ward 15.Ward 15 Councillor Tafadzwa Machirori revealed at a council meeting that the lack of tokens to recharge smart meters on street lights had left his ward in darkness since March, creating a dangerous environment for residents. Another person was hospitalised during the incidents."It is unacceptable that people are paying for services but are forced to live in darkness while criminals exploit the situation," said Ward 14 Councillor Costa Mhande, suggesting that the council make bulk monthly payments to Zesa for street light upkeep.Councillors also urged improved coordination between council departments and Zesa. Ward 16 Cllr Denford Ngadziore recommended discussions to better manage funding, while Mhande proposed allocating monthly resources based on the Department of Works' database of lights and meters.Ward 4 Councillor Maburutse suggested installing solar-powered tower lights in Mbare to ensure visibility even when the electricity supply fails.The call highlights growing concerns over safety and accountability, with councillors pushing for urgent measures to prevent further tragedies in the city's poorly lit wards.