BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

News / National

by Staff reporter

BirdLife Zimbabwe is urgently calling for stronger protection of vultures, warning that the nation's scavengers are on the brink of extinction, with severe ecological and economic consequences.The warning was issued during a workshop held in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), bringing together conservation stakeholders, ZimParks, the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, and members of the traditional healing community.Leroy Moyo, BirdLife Zimbabwe's Vulture Conservation Manager, emphasized the dual importance of vultures. "We all know vultures are famous for clearing up dead animal carcasses. For instance, when cattle die, the birds consume the carcass, a process that would otherwise cost farmers money to remove and dispose of properly," he said. This natural waste disposal service prevents disease outbreaks and contributes an estimated US$1 million annually to the national economy.The workshop highlighted growing threats to vultures, including poisoning and illegal wildlife trade, often driven by traditional beliefs. In response, BirdLife Zimbabwe has launched educational programs aimed at bridging scientific conservation and cultural practices.Abson Moyo, representing the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers' Association (Zinatha), expressed support for the initiative, saying, "Vultures are very important to us as traditional healers. But after learning how killing them affects everyone else, we are now making every effort to find other alternative medicines that will not require us to kill them."BirdLife Zimbabwe stressed that protecting vultures is not just an ecological imperative but also a cost-saving measure for communities and farmers, urging urgent action to prevent further decline.