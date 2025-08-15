Latest News Editor's Choice


Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
The family of the late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has approached South Africa's Constitutional Court in an urgent bid to overturn a North Gauteng High Court ruling that authorized the Zambian government to repatriate Lungu's remains for a State funeral and burial.

The family seeks to have the high court judgment set aside and replaced with an order dismissing the Zambian government's application with costs.

In an affidavit, Esther Lungu, the former president's widow, argued that "no one may be compelled to bury their loved one in accordance with the dictates of a State," emphasizing that justice demands a direct and urgent appeal.

The legal tussle comes as both parties continue discussions over the dispute, which is scheduled to return to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Source - SABC
More on: #Lungu, #Zambia, #Court

