Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Caps United Marketing Manager, Alois Bunjira, has reportedly been involved in a serious road accident this morning.According to unconfirmed reports, Bunjira was injured in a crash that occurred around 10:00 am, approximately 8 kilometres from Rusape along the Rusape-Nyanga Road, while he was traveling to his rural home in Honde Valley.Emergency services rushed him to Rusape General Hospital for treatment. Details regarding his condition are yet to be officially confirmed.Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.