Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter

A RETIRED Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer has openly criticized the Government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa over its recent donation of welfare goods to Mozambique, arguing that the country's own citizens are being neglected.Tongai Fambi, who until last month served as Office-in-Charge at Rujeko Police Station, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the move, describing it as "fiction" that Zimbabweans would not accept. The donation, which included food, maize seed, and building materials, was sent to Mozambique following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido on December 15, 2024.Fambi argued that while regional solidarity is commendable, it is misplaced when Zimbabwe itself is grappling with serious domestic challenges. "You can fool Mozambique, you can fool Africa and the world as you try to posture yourself as a concerned entity to the plight of other brothers and sisters in the region. But as Zimbabweans, we refuse to give in to such fiction," he said.He accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of attempting to project an image of compassion internationally while failing to address pressing local issues. Among the concerns highlighted were dilapidated hospitals, poor salaries, deteriorating roads, non-functional water and sewerage systems, and the shortchanging of cotton and tobacco farmers.Fambi also referenced the lingering wounds from the 2008 Presidential run-off, urging Zanu-PF to support families affected by state-sponsored violence during that period. "Have they ever, as the ruling party they claim to be, done anything to the families of the parents they killed in 2008?" he asked.In his full statement, Fambi emphasized that true African solidarity should be rooted in sincerity and a commitment to address domestic issues before projecting aid externally. He criticized the government for using selective projects, such as installing boreholes in areas that receive media attention, while neglecting other rural communities."Rural households are being made to pay taxes, no safe water for the villager. They have killed the water system in the cities, and they sink boreholes in locations because there are cameras and they will show on Dead BC television as if they have done something special," Fambi said.He concluded his statement with a direct appeal to the government: "Zanu, spare us this drama. We are suffering."Fambi's remarks reflect growing frustration among some citizens and former state officials over perceived mismanagement of resources and prioritization of regional image over local welfare.