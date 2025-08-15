Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A RETIRED Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer has openly criticized the Government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa over its recent donation of welfare goods to Mozambique, arguing that the country's own citizens are being neglected.

Tongai Fambi, who until last month served as Office-in-Charge at Rujeko Police Station, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the move, describing it as "fiction" that Zimbabweans would not accept. The donation, which included food, maize seed, and building materials, was sent to Mozambique following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido on December 15, 2024.

Fambi argued that while regional solidarity is commendable, it is misplaced when Zimbabwe itself is grappling with serious domestic challenges. "You can fool Mozambique, you can fool Africa and the world as you try to posture yourself as a concerned entity to the plight of other brothers and sisters in the region. But as Zimbabweans, we refuse to give in to such fiction," he said.

He accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of attempting to project an image of compassion internationally while failing to address pressing local issues. Among the concerns highlighted were dilapidated hospitals, poor salaries, deteriorating roads, non-functional water and sewerage systems, and the shortchanging of cotton and tobacco farmers.

Fambi also referenced the lingering wounds from the 2008 Presidential run-off, urging Zanu-PF to support families affected by state-sponsored violence during that period. "Have they ever, as the ruling party they claim to be, done anything to the families of the parents they killed in 2008?" he asked.

In his full statement, Fambi emphasized that true African solidarity should be rooted in sincerity and a commitment to address domestic issues before projecting aid externally. He criticized the government for using selective projects, such as installing boreholes in areas that receive media attention, while neglecting other rural communities.

"Rural households are being made to pay taxes, no safe water for the villager. They have killed the water system in the cities, and they sink boreholes in locations because there are cameras and they will show on Dead BC television as if they have done something special," Fambi said.

He concluded his statement with a direct appeal to the government: "Zanu, spare us this drama. We are suffering."

Fambi's remarks reflect growing frustration among some citizens and former state officials over perceived mismanagement of resources and prioritization of regional image over local welfare.

Source - Mirror
More on: #ZimAid, #Mnangwa, #Cop

Comments


Must Read

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

5 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

20 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

21 hrs ago | 757 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

15 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 958 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

15 Aug 2025 at 17:20hrs | 405 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

15 Aug 2025 at 17:15hrs | 427 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

15 Aug 2025 at 17:14hrs | 100 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

15 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 159 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

15 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 373 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

15 Aug 2025 at 17:12hrs | 343 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

15 Aug 2025 at 16:54hrs | 182 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

15 Aug 2025 at 16:37hrs | 48 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

15 Aug 2025 at 16:17hrs | 372 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

15 Aug 2025 at 14:28hrs | 286 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

15 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 392 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

15 Aug 2025 at 14:23hrs | 326 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

15 Aug 2025 at 14:22hrs | 457 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

15 Aug 2025 at 14:19hrs | 528 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

15 Aug 2025 at 14:17hrs | 357 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

15 Aug 2025 at 14:16hrs | 209 Views