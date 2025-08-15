Latest News Editor's Choice


Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
During a visit to Mbare for Defence Forces commemorations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was confronted with the deteriorating conditions of the high-density suburb, prompting swift action from government authorities.

The President expressed displeasure at the widespread litter and directed Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, to ensure that city councils nationwide tackle the problem of garbage and refuse.

Speaking at a recent meeting with local authorities in Harare, Garwe highlighted the urgency of the directive.

"Tuesday, His Excellency drove to Rufaro Stadium, and what he saw en route was not pleasing. We were given a directive that we must implement as we leave this room. In every local authority, we must, with immediate effect, deal with the issues of littering," Garwe said.

He added that while support from Home Affairs and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) would help, municipal police already have the resources to enforce by-laws and ensure that public spaces are kept clean.

Harare, in particular, has struggled to manage refuse collection, with garbage piling up in residential areas such as Mbare. Despite the involvement of the private company Geo Pomona in waste collection, council efforts have so far failed to address the problem effectively.

The President's intervention signals a renewed push for cleanliness and proper waste management across Zimbabwe's cities.

Source - NewZimbabwe
