Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

by Staff reporter

The Municipality of Chegutu has issued a public notice reminding residents and ratepayers that a fee of US$72 is required for the erection of tombstones or grave construction within municipal cemeteries.The local authority stressed that all payments must be made at municipal offices only, where official receipts will be issued. Residents are then expected to present these receipts when requesting cemetery services.This follows reports that some individuals were demanding unauthorized payments of US$20 directly at gravesites. The municipality dismissed such practices as illegal and urged the public not to make any payments at cemeteries."We strongly advise residents to adhere to the official procedure and immediately report any instances where unauthorized payments are being demanded at gravesites," said the Business Development and Communications Desk in the notice.