Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NHS hit by pension scandal

by Staff rporter
43 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's state-controlled National Handling Services (NHS) is facing a serious corporate governance and financial scandal, with reports of unremitted pension funds totaling nearly US$1 million and questionable travel and entertainment allowances for top executives.

The crisis surfaced following the dismissal of several senior executives last year, including former CEO Godknows Maravanyika, CFO Question Maisera, and HR head Shamiso Nyangairi, who were accused of graft, incompetence, and corporate governance failures. Acting appointments have since been made, with Philip Rambakudzibwa and Emmanuel Black taking over as interim CEO and CFO, respectively.

Sources told The Standard that NHS's current board, led by Chairman Gwevedza, has allegedly prioritized personal perks over operational responsibilities. Reports claim the chairman spent over US$140,000 on overseas trips and claimed substantial entertainment allowances, while employees endured delayed salaries. Allegations also include nepotism, unprocedural transactions, and a failure to remit pension contributions amounting to over US$900,000.

One insider said, "The chairman went to South Africa for a corporate governance meeting, double-dipped by claiming allowances, and demanded US$6,000 for entertainment. Meanwhile, statutory obligations like pensions were ignored."

In response, NHS defended its operations, stating all travels were sanctioned and for legitimate corporate governance purposes. The company confirmed that pension remittances have resumed and that outstanding payments for former employees are being addressed. NHS said the non-remittance debt of US$661,960.53 and ZWG4,981,979 as of July 31, 2025, was a legacy accrual inherited from previous lapses.

"The acting leadership, despite challenges, has restored standard operating procedures and made significant progress in a short period," NHS said in a statement. The company added that US$1.5 million is required to sustain its operations in Zimbabwe, while the Zimbabwe Dry Port needs US$1.8 million.

The financial and governance concerns coincide with observations from the Auditor General, Rheah Kujinga, who noted in the 2024 parastatal report that NHS's going concern status is uncertain, with current liabilities exceeding current assets by ZWL$919 million.

Formerly a subsidiary of Air Zimbabwe, NHS was disbanded in 2012 and retained a monopoly over passenger handling at local airports until 2023, when the government licensed Aviation Ground Services, a privately owned operator, to handle travelers.

The unfolding scandal raises fresh questions about oversight, accountability, and the sustainability of state-controlled enterprises in Zimbabwe's aviation sector.

Source - The Standard
More on: #NHS, #Pension, #Scandal

Comments


Must Read

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

President Mnangagwa, may handing over the SADC Chairmanship teach you the beauty of a smooth transfer of power

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

16 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

18 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

18 hrs ago | 436 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

18 hrs ago | 905 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

20 hrs ago | 596 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

20 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

20 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

20 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

20 hrs ago | 152 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

20 hrs ago | 125 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

20 hrs ago | 92 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

20 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

21 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

21 hrs ago | 149 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

21 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 102 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

21 hrs ago | 85 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

21 hrs ago | 108 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

21 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

21 hrs ago | 71 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

21 hrs ago | 123 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

21 hrs ago | 345 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

15 Aug 2025 at 22:48hrs | 170 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

15 Aug 2025 at 22:44hrs | 365 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

15 Aug 2025 at 22:19hrs | 534 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

15 Aug 2025 at 21:52hrs | 1474 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

15 Aug 2025 at 20:49hrs | 814 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

15 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 1006 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

15 Aug 2025 at 17:20hrs | 421 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

15 Aug 2025 at 17:15hrs | 472 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

15 Aug 2025 at 17:14hrs | 103 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

15 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 180 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

15 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 409 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

15 Aug 2025 at 17:12hrs | 375 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

15 Aug 2025 at 16:54hrs | 193 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

15 Aug 2025 at 16:37hrs | 55 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

15 Aug 2025 at 16:17hrs | 401 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

15 Aug 2025 at 14:28hrs | 295 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

15 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 442 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

15 Aug 2025 at 14:23hrs | 339 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

15 Aug 2025 at 14:22hrs | 470 Views