Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

News / National

by Staff rporter

The Bulawayo City Council and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) are exploring innovative groundwater extraction solutions in a bid to address the city's persistent water shortages. The initiative involves partnering with Primary Water Cooperation, an international firm specialising in sourcing water from deep underground reserves that remain unaffected by droughts.Council minutes reveal that Primary Water Cooperation boasts a 100% success rate over the past 20 years in arid regions, including the Kalahari and Namib Deserts. Their technology uses advanced underground scanning to locate water-bearing rock formations, followed by chemical-free drilling with compressed air at depths ranging from 200 to 400 meters.The company has proposed flexible financing models, including staged payments beginning with a US$50,000 preparation fee, with final payment made after water delivery. Partnerships with development institutions such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, or other donor agencies are also suggested, alongside potential public-private partnerships.The council has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zinwa to conduct detailed hydrogeological studies, implement data-sharing mechanisms, and ensure sustainable groundwater management. The move follows a March 2025 council resolution directing the water and sanitation department to investigate groundwater solutions for the city."Despite recent rainfall, Bulawayo continues to face severe water shortages," the council report reads. "Proposed solutions—such as the long-delayed Gwayi Shangani Dam, Bhopoma Dam in Filabusi, and recycling water from Khami Dam—have yet to materialise, making groundwater extraction a potential lifeline."The water and sanitation department has been tasked with reviewing Primary Water Cooperation's letter of intent alongside Zinwa, with a view to developing a sustainable and long-term solution to Bulawayo's water crisis.