Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

The Council of Social Workers' recent announcement introducing a mandatory registration examination for social work graduates has sparked widespread criticism, particularly on social media. The policy, set to take effect in 2025, requires all prospective social workers holding qualifications such as a Bachelor of Science Honours in Social Work, Diploma, or Postgraduate Diploma to pass a licensing exam before entering the profession.

The Council says the move aligns with the Social Workers Act [Chapter 27:21], Section 4, which empowers it to conduct examinations for registration. Officials argue the exam is designed to uphold professional standards and ensure that social workers are fully competent to serve the public. The first exam is scheduled for the last quarter of 2025, with full details yet to be released. Graduates who completed their studies before 2024 and register by October 31, 2025, will be exempt, while late registrants must sit for the test.

However, the announcement has been met with intense backlash online. Many social workers, students, and educators question the necessity of the exam.

"Students have already passed exams to graduate; this additional exam is unnecessary. They have demonstrated the required theoretical and practical knowledge through their studies," wrote Takue TK Kond on Facebook.

Others highlighted concerns over consultation and timing. Blessing Mafiko argued,

"I think it is important to consult with Social Workers before imposing such measures. An annual examination or Continuing Professional Development would make sense for Social Workers who are already practicing, not for those who are yet to practice. The Board needs to reconsider how this impacts Social Workers."

Tambudzai Munangaza questioned the rationale behind the new requirement:

"Why sit for exams when the Council has been responsible for Quality Assurance all along? Are university programs now insufficient? If you trust the universities, why impose another exam just before professional registration?"

The Council urges all eligible graduates to complete their registration promptly to avoid delays or complications. As the October 31, 2025 deadline approaches, the social work community is watching closely to see whether the Council will engage stakeholders or reconsider the controversial decision.

Source - Health Times

