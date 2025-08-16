Latest News Editor's Choice


Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

A fresh wave of land invasions has hit Warwick Farm, a once-thriving agricultural estate on the shores of Lake Chivero in Zvimba district, with politically connected land barons accused of pegging and selling residential stands to desperate home seekers.

The syndicate, reportedly led by local businessman Passmore Mubaiwa, is allegedly operating under the protection of powerful political elites, including Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Manhanzva, who is said to have quietly backed the illegal allocations.

Investigations revealed that teams of land barons recently began demarcating stands at the farm, demanding payments of up to US$14 000 for a 300-square-metre plot. Buyers are allegedly being instructed to register as "2000 land reform beneficiaries" in a bid to legitimise the illegal occupation.

"They came with hired surveyors and started pegging a few weeks ago," said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They are telling us that if we pretend we were beneficiaries in 2000, no one will chase us away."

Residents say the land barons regularly invoke the names of senior government officials and Zanu PF, making law enforcement reluctant to intervene for fear of political backlash.

Warwick Farm has long been a flashpoint of land ownership disputes dating back to the fast-track land reform programme launched in 2000. While some settlers hold documents issued by the Ministry of Lands, others moved in without formal allocation or tenure, creating overlapping claims.

Multiple sources alleged that Manhanzva has turned a blind eye to the latest invasions, portraying the settlements as "empowerment initiatives" to gain political mileage.

"The MP's people tell buyers not to worry, that they are safe. Whenever the land barons are confronted, they drop his name and even that of the President [Emmerson Mnangagwa]," one source said.

Contacted for comment, Mubaiwa dismissed the allegations as malicious.
"You have been sent by my enemies. These are baseless claims meant to tarnish my good name," he said.

Ward 1 councillor Nomatter Sibanda declined to comment, citing the sensitivity of the matter. Manhanzva was unreachable.

The situation at Warwick Farm remains tense, with fears that simmering disputes among rival claimant groups could erupt into violent clashes if government authorities fail to intervene decisively.

Source - The Standard
