Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

by Staff rporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Tsholotsho Rural District Council (RDC) in Matabeleland North has been flagged by the Auditor General (AG) for failing to comply with International Accounting Standards (IAS) in its financial reporting for the period 2021 to 2023, raising concerns about accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

According to the AG's latest report tabled in Parliament, the council failed to review the useful lives and residual values of its assets as of December 31, 2021, in violation of IAS 16 on Property, Plant, and Equipment. The council also neglected to depreciate property, plant, and equipment (except land), contrary to IAS 16, paragraph 43, which requires such depreciation to ensure accurate financial representation.

"This omission materially distorted the financial statements," the report warned. "Had council reviewed the useful lives and residual values of assets and depreciated assets, the financial statements would have been materially different."

The AG further revealed that the council misclassified investment properties held for rentals and capital appreciation as property, plant, and equipment, breaching IAS 40 on Investment Property. "This was contrary to IAS 40, paragraph 5, which requires properties held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both to be classified as investment property," the report stated.

Additionally, Tsholotsho RDC failed to establish a policy to assess the recoverability of receivables and did not recognize allowances for expected credit losses, contravening IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments).

The report also exposed irregularities in revenue recognition. The council recorded ZWL$34,2 million from property rentals and land levies on a cash basis, contrary to IFRS 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers), which mandates that revenue should only be recognized when performance obligations are fulfilled.

The findings highlight deep-rooted weaknesses in Tsholotsho RDC's financial management systems, raising fears that poor compliance with international standards could mask inefficiencies, mismanagement, or potential misuse of public resources.

The AG's recommendations are expected to push the council to urgently align its accounting practices with global standards to restore credibility and ensure proper stewardship of public funds.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

21 hrs ago | 663 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

21 hrs ago | 460 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

22 hrs ago | 953 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

24 hrs ago | 622 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 314 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

16 Aug 2025 at 13:33hrs | 157 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

16 Aug 2025 at 13:32hrs | 130 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 108 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 151 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

16 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

16 Aug 2025 at 13:29hrs | 164 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

16 Aug 2025 at 13:27hrs | 350 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

16 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 44 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

16 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 123 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

16 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 87 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

16 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

16 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 118 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

16 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 59 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

16 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 75 Views