Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

by Staff rporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A former Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) branch manager who was fired over financial irregularities involving RTGS3 000 has lost his appeal at the Labour Court, which upheld his dismissal.

Court papers show that Panganai Muza, who once headed a CBZ branch, was hauled before a disciplinary committee on allegations of misconduct dating back to between January and July 2019. He was accused of signing falsified EcoCash reconciliations, taking cash from the bank using IOU notes, and allowing his subordinates to do the same.

Muza was further charged with failing to enforce adherence to overnight EcoCash limits as prescribed in the EcoCash agent procedure manual, and of presiding over breaches of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) weekly cash withdrawal limits. He also allegedly failed to ensure proper accountability for EcoCash agent commissions by his team.

Following the disciplinary hearing, Muza was found guilty and dismissed. His internal appeal failed, prompting him to take the matter to the Labour Court.

In his submissions, Muza argued that there had been no credible evidence proving he personally took RTGS1 584 from the bank using an IOU note. He also denied breaching overnight EcoCash limits and pleaded for a chance to reimburse the missing funds.

CBZ opposed the appeal, stating that Muza, as branch manager, was well-versed in EcoCash reconciliation procedures and bore full responsibility for the actions of his subordinates. The bank maintained that his conduct breached client trust and justified dismissal.

Labour Court judge Justice Samuel Kudya agreed with CBZ, noting that the record of the disciplinary hearing contained ample evidence against Muza. "At the end of the day, the only question to be asked by the court is: Can it be said that the decision to find him guilty and to dismiss him was grossly irrational? It cannot, if regard is had to all the evidence on record," ruled Justice Kudya.

The court added that Muza's offer to pay back the money did not erase the fact that serious breaches of EcoCash standing procedures had occurred under his supervision.

"The appeal being without merit in its entirety, it is dismissed with costs on the ordinary scale," the judge concluded.

Muza's dismissal from CBZ therefore stands, with the court reinforcing the principle that bank managers are ultimately accountable for financial integrity and regulatory compliance at their branches.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Court, #Labour, #CBZ

Comments


Must Read

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

38 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

43 mins ago | 17 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

51 mins ago | 45 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

51 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

55 mins ago | 7 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

19 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

21 hrs ago | 459 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

21 hrs ago | 952 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

23 hrs ago | 618 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

23 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

23 hrs ago | 311 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

23 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

23 hrs ago | 157 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

24 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

24 hrs ago | 162 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

24 hrs ago | 348 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

24 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

24 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

24 hrs ago | 87 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

24 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

24 hrs ago | 117 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

24 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

24 hrs ago | 75 Views