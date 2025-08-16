Latest News Editor's Choice


Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

by Staff reporter
A notorious burglar who has been terrorising residents of Gimboki in Mutare, stealing property and cash worth more than US$25 000, has been arrested, bringing long-awaited relief to the community.

The suspect, Macdonald Saidi Bwanali of Area C, Dangamvura, was hauled before the Mutare Magistrates' Court last Thursday facing 12 counts of unlawful entry into premises. The offences, prosecutors say, were committed between January and July this year.

Bwanali appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira, who remanded him in custody to August 21. He was not asked to plead and had no legal representation. The State was represented by prosecutor Sandra Mlambo.

According to the prosecution, detectives closed in on Bwanali after a crucial tip-off from an informant who helped trace him to Dangamvura. He was arrested on July 24, and following his court appearance on July 26, investigators linked him to 12 more cases of unlawful entry.

Prosecutors outlined how the burglar allegedly targeted homes left unattended, forcing entry and stealing electrical gadgets, clothing, groceries, and cash. In one of the most devastating raids, Bwanali allegedly broke into the home of John Marutanana in January, making off with US$15 000 in cash, R14 000, an inverter, blankets, and other valuables. A Toyota Wish vehicle, believed to have been bought from the proceeds, was later recovered.

Other victims include Yvonne Madzirashe, who lost a television set, pots, blankets, and cash in April; Febbie Muringwe, whose home was raided in March; and Phineas Nemaunga, who was robbed of US$3 800 and electronic gadgets in May. Several other residents, including Tracy Marange, Edmore Chikoshana, Rita Machiri, Kudakwashe Makone, Sevia Nyapimbi, and Betty Mutasa, also fell prey to the spree.

Goods worth US$7 405 were recovered during investigations, including blankets, comforters, household items, and the stolen vehicle. However, most of the stolen property, valued at US$25 250, remains unrecovered.

The arrest has brought relief to Gimboki residents, who had endured months of fear and repeated burglaries. Bwanali remains in custody as he awaits trial.

