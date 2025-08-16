Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF Central Committee member and Mines and Mining Development Minister under the late President Robert Mugabe's administration, Walter Chidhakwa, has officially been readmitted into the ruling party after an eight-year absence.

Chidhakwa, who is Mugabe's nephew, was expelled in 2017 during the political shake-up that toppled the long-time leader. For years, he remained in the political wilderness, but recently sought forgiveness and pleaded with Zanu-PF for reinstatement.

His return was confirmed during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Chinhoyi on Saturday. The party's Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, announced the development to the gathering, stating that Zanu-PF headquarters had approved his readmission.

"We have a confirmation from the party's headquarters that Chidhakwa has been readmitted," said Mliswa-Chikoka, before inviting comments and objections from members present.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm, with Sanyati District Coordinating Committee chairperson, Langton Mabhanga, openly welcoming Chidhakwa's comeback. "I second the readmission of Chidhakwa into the party and see no reason to object to it. Our President speaks of unity and giving second chances. We will be glad to have him back into the party," he said, prompting cheers from the delegates.

The provincial resolution is now expected to be forwarded to the party's national headquarters for final ratification.

Chidhakwa's reinstatement is being viewed as a symbolic gesture of reconciliation within Zanu-PF, echoing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for unity among members past and present. It also signals the ruling party's readiness to reabsorb high-profile figures who fell out during the turbulent Mugabe succession years.

Source - Sunday Mail
More on: #Chidhakwa, #Zanu-PF, #PCC

