Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The City of Harare has come under fire for allegedly failing to protect a gazetted wetland in Tafara, near Mabvuku Cemetery, amid ongoing land allocations and construction activities.

The area, known as the Gosden wetland, is recognised for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. It was officially designated an ecologically sensitive zone under the Environmental Management Act (2023) to preserve its ecosystem and function as a natural water source.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) raised concerns that residential stands have been allocated and construction has begun on the wetland, warning that such development threatens the fragile ecosystem. The group alleged that some officials, reportedly affiliated with the ruling Zanu-PF party, are behind the land grabs, claiming ownership of state property.

"Allocating stands and allowing housing construction on this wetland will inherently collapse the various ecological services provided to residents for free," CHRA said in a statement, highlighting the environmental and community costs of the destruction.

The residents' association criticised the city for its apparent insincerity in wetland conservation, especially as Zimbabwe hosts the Ramsar COP 15 Conference, an international forum on wetland protection. CHRA noted the irony of city officials participating in global discussions while ignoring local environmental degradation.

CHRA also highlighted that the City of Harare has ignored warnings. The association reportedly alerted authorities in July 2024 about illegal land pegging in the wetland, but no action was taken. By July 31, 2025, earth-moving machinery and builders were operating openly in the area, causing significant ecological harm.

The association called on Harare's development control unit to intervene immediately and enforce the Environmental Management Act without bias. They stressed that claims that such development occurs without the city's knowledge are misleading, noting that construction proceeds in plain view of municipal officials.

The EMA Wetlands Master Plan aims to protect and restore wetland ecosystems, promote biodiversity, enhance water quality, and support sustainable land use. Residents and environmental advocates argue that failure to enforce these protections threatens both the environment and the community's access to natural resources.

Mayor Jacob Mafume and city spokesperson Stanley Gama were unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

CHRA's statement underscores growing frustration over what they describe as unchecked environmental destruction and calls for urgent action to prevent further damage to Harare's wetlands.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Wetland, #Tafara, #Harare

Comments


Must Read

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

37 mins ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

50 mins ago | 18 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

53 mins ago | 21 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

53 mins ago | 31 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

57 mins ago | 51 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

19 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

21 hrs ago | 660 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

21 hrs ago | 459 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

21 hrs ago | 952 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

23 hrs ago | 618 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

24 hrs ago | 311 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

24 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

24 hrs ago | 157 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

24 hrs ago | 129 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

24 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

24 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

24 hrs ago | 348 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

24 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

24 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

24 hrs ago | 87 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

24 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

24 hrs ago | 118 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

24 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

24 hrs ago | 75 Views