Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

by Staff reporter
Three airtime vendors from Masvingo have filed lawsuits against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, each seeking US$40 000 in damages for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

The plaintiffs, London Rugwenya, Tendai Mugabe, and Wilson Gumepi, were arrested on April 29, 2024, on allegations of changing foreign currency, but Magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda later found no evidence linking them to the alleged crimes. The three spent four weeks in custody without trial.

Represented by Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners, the vendors are suing ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, claiming their arrest and prosecution were motivated by malice and improper motives. The lawsuit seeks compensation for unlawful arrest, wrongful detention, malicious prosecution, and legal costs incurred while defending themselves.

According to court papers filed at the Masvingo Magistrates Court on August 6, 2025, the plaintiffs were apprehended by Police officers Christopher Marufu, another identified only as Zvinoitavamwe, and a third yet to be identified. The arrests were reportedly made without a warrant or just cause.

Each plaintiff is claiming US$15 000 for wrongful arrest, US$10 000 for wrongful detention, US$10 000 for malicious prosecution, and US$5 000 for defending the allegations. Interest will be applied at the prescribed rate from the date of summons to the date of full payment, with costs of the suit to be borne by the defendants.

Two months ago, another Masvingo vendor, Michael Zumba, filed a similar US$40 000 lawsuit against the State under comparable circumstances. The four vendors are among many others nationwide who were accused of contravening Sections 5 (1) (a) (ii) of the Exchange Control Act, Chapter 20:05, as read with Sections 4 of the Exchange Control Amendment Regulations of 1996 (S.I 109/1996 and S.I 122/1996).

The plaintiffs are expected to serve the legal papers on the defendants shortly, seeking redress for what they describe as a clear case of unlawful State action and the abuse of power.

Source - Mirror
