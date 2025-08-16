Couple clash in court over infidelity

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mutasa woman, Eveline Nyamakari, has accused her husband, James Frank, of destroying their marriage through abuse, infidelity, and repeatedly infecting her with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which he allegedly refuses to treat.The contentious case was brought before Chief Mutasa's community court following years of persistent fighting between the couple, who have four children. In court, Nyamakari alleged that she endured violence, humiliation, and the destruction of her property. She claimed that her husband engaged with sex workers and other women, and that she suffered recurring STIs because he refused to seek medical treatment.Nyamakari also denied accusations of having an affair with their village head, Mutowo, insisting that he was merely her church elder. She further accused Frank of destroying her property, including burning down a wooden tuck-shop she had established with financial help from her brother."The problem is that I go to church with Mutowo, with whom my husband is not in good books. He asked me to stop attending that church because he dislikes him," Nyamakari told the court.Frank, an illegal miner, denied being abusive, claiming his actions were retaliatory. He accused his wife of disrespecting him and her duties at home, alleging that she prioritised her tuck-shop over household responsibilities. "I am not an abusive husband; I will only be retaliating. She insults my mother and calls me a pauper. That is how I end up angry and assault her," he said.When confronted about infecting his wife with STIs, Frank did not deny the allegation and quietly asked for forgiveness. Nyamakari refuted claims that she neglected household duties, insisting she regularly cooked and cared for him. She also alleged that Frank gave a smartphone she bought him to a girlfriend, causing her emotional pain.Chief Mutasa reprimanded Frank, warning him against exploiting his wife's love while accusing her of infidelity. "You have a wife and four children — you should be building a family, not destroying it with your recklessness. Love in marriage is not a licence to exploit your partner's patience and commitment," he said. He urged Frank to separate personal quarrels from his marriage and to lead with responsibility.Turning to Nyamakari, Chief Mutasa advised her to report any incidents of assault to the police and seek formal help over the abuse allegations. He further recommended that the couple undergo counselling to address their communication breakdown and persistent conflicts.The case highlights ongoing domestic tensions in the community and underscores the importance of addressing allegations of abuse and infidelity through legal and counselling channels.