Toddler dies in hot water accident

A two-year-old boy has tragically died after sustaining severe burns from hot water during a steaming session at Fresney Farm in Beatrice.According to police reports, the incident occurred on 15 August when the toddler was under a steaming blanket with his mother. The child accidentally touched a plastic dish containing hot water, which spilled onto his right side and neck, causing critical burns.He was immediately rushed to Beatrice Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving the family and local community in shock.Authorities have not reported any further investigations, but the incident has sparked discussions on child safety and the risks associated with home steaming practices.