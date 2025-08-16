Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents in several parts of Harare, including Kuwadzana, have been left without clean water for over two weeks, highlighting the growing severity of the city's water crisis.The failure of the City Council of Harare to provide essential water services has forced residents to queue at boreholes, raising concerns over public health and sanitation. Experts warn that reliance on contaminated water sources increases the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid, particularly in communities with inadequate sanitation infrastructure.Reports have emerged linking the water crisis to corruption and mismanagement within the City Council. Funds intended for water and sanitation projects appear to have been misappropriated, while poor governance has hindered effective planning and maintenance of critical infrastructure, including pipelines and sewage systems."Residents are paying the price for systemic failures," said Clever Marisa, a social scientist and public health practitioner. "The scarcity of water poses significant health risks, and contaminated sources can quickly lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases."Public health experts emphasize the urgent need for a comprehensive government intervention strategy. Such a plan should include policy reforms, strengthened anti-corruption measures, and prioritization of investments in water and sanitation infrastructure to restore the council's ability to deliver essential services.Marisa added that a thorough investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement is essential to hold responsible parties accountable and ensure transparency in future water projects."The time for action is now," he said. "Decisive steps are needed to mitigate health risks and secure a healthier future for Harare residents."The water crisis serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of systemic failure, highlighting the urgent need for accountability, proper governance, and responsive leadership. Residents of Harare, who rely on consistent access to clean water, are calling on authorities to fulfill their obligations and prevent a looming public health disaster.