Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
Residents in several parts of Harare, including Kuwadzana, have been left without clean water for over two weeks, highlighting the growing severity of the city's water crisis.

The failure of the City Council of Harare to provide essential water services has forced residents to queue at boreholes, raising concerns over public health and sanitation. Experts warn that reliance on contaminated water sources increases the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid, particularly in communities with inadequate sanitation infrastructure.

Reports have emerged linking the water crisis to corruption and mismanagement within the City Council. Funds intended for water and sanitation projects appear to have been misappropriated, while poor governance has hindered effective planning and maintenance of critical infrastructure, including pipelines and sewage systems.

"Residents are paying the price for systemic failures," said Clever Marisa, a social scientist and public health practitioner. "The scarcity of water poses significant health risks, and contaminated sources can quickly lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases."

Public health experts emphasize the urgent need for a comprehensive government intervention strategy. Such a plan should include policy reforms, strengthened anti-corruption measures, and prioritization of investments in water and sanitation infrastructure to restore the council's ability to deliver essential services.

Marisa added that a thorough investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement is essential to hold responsible parties accountable and ensure transparency in future water projects.

"The time for action is now," he said. "Decisive steps are needed to mitigate health risks and secure a healthier future for Harare residents."

The water crisis serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of systemic failure, highlighting the urgent need for accountability, proper governance, and responsive leadership. Residents of Harare, who rely on consistent access to clean water, are calling on authorities to fulfill their obligations and prevent a looming public health disaster.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Water, #Hafrare, #Crisis

Comments


Must Read

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

50 mins ago | 22 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

21 hrs ago | 662 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

21 hrs ago | 460 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

22 hrs ago | 953 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

24 hrs ago | 621 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

24 hrs ago | 313 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

24 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

24 hrs ago | 157 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

24 hrs ago | 107 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

24 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

24 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

24 hrs ago | 349 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

24 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

24 hrs ago | 122 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

24 hrs ago | 87 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

24 hrs ago | 118 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

24 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

16 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 75 Views