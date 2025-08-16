Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has praised the Jesuit Society and the Roman Catholic Church for their pivotal role in strengthening Zimbabwe's tertiary education sector.

Speaking yesterday at the official opening of the 2025 academic year at Arrupe Jesuit University in Harare, VP Chiwenga lauded the institution's mission to produce not only knowledgeable graduates but also ethically grounded citizens. He highlighted the university's philosophy, enshrined in its charter and statutes, which promotes the holistic development of mind, body, and spirit while encouraging students to pursue programmes that cultivate both intellect and compassion.

"You are all aware that Arrupe Jesuit University was established as a private university on June 1, 2020," VP Chiwenga said. "I wish to commend the Jesuit Society and the Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe for their invaluable role in advancing high-quality tertiary education in our country. Your commitment to nurturing critical thinkers and well-rounded citizens, equipped not only with academic knowledge but also grounded in strong moral values, is highly commendable."

He further applauded the university's contribution to national development by producing graduates who are socially responsible and ethically sound. VP Chiwenga urged students to embrace the values of the Jesuit tradition, which centre on justice, knowledge, and service.

"Remember that your time here is not solely for acquiring academic credentials, but also for shaping yourselves into individuals who will meaningfully contribute to society and the broader development of our nation," he said.

Highlighting the university's alignment with the Government's Education 5.0 philosophy, VP Chiwenga called on students to actively engage in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

"This paradigm shift seeks to revolutionise our education system, enabling our youth to become active drivers of industrialisation, modernisation, and economic growth. I therefore call upon all students to embrace this vision wholeheartedly. Strive for excellence, pursue innovation, and remain steadfast in your commitment to personal and national development. You are the future leaders of Zimbabwe, and it is through your dedication that our country will achieve sustainable progress and prosperity," he said.

Source - Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

41 mins ago | 33 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

55 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

21 hrs ago | 663 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

21 hrs ago | 460 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

22 hrs ago | 953 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

24 hrs ago | 621 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

24 hrs ago | 313 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

24 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

24 hrs ago | 157 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

24 hrs ago | 107 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

24 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

24 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

24 hrs ago | 349 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

24 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

24 hrs ago | 122 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

16 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 87 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

16 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

16 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 118 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

16 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 59 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

16 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 75 Views