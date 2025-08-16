Chiwenga praises Jesuits

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has praised the Jesuit Society and the Roman Catholic Church for their pivotal role in strengthening Zimbabwe's tertiary education sector.Speaking yesterday at the official opening of the 2025 academic year at Arrupe Jesuit University in Harare, VP Chiwenga lauded the institution's mission to produce not only knowledgeable graduates but also ethically grounded citizens. He highlighted the university's philosophy, enshrined in its charter and statutes, which promotes the holistic development of mind, body, and spirit while encouraging students to pursue programmes that cultivate both intellect and compassion."You are all aware that Arrupe Jesuit University was established as a private university on June 1, 2020," VP Chiwenga said. "I wish to commend the Jesuit Society and the Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe for their invaluable role in advancing high-quality tertiary education in our country. Your commitment to nurturing critical thinkers and well-rounded citizens, equipped not only with academic knowledge but also grounded in strong moral values, is highly commendable."He further applauded the university's contribution to national development by producing graduates who are socially responsible and ethically sound. VP Chiwenga urged students to embrace the values of the Jesuit tradition, which centre on justice, knowledge, and service."Remember that your time here is not solely for acquiring academic credentials, but also for shaping yourselves into individuals who will meaningfully contribute to society and the broader development of our nation," he said.Highlighting the university's alignment with the Government's Education 5.0 philosophy, VP Chiwenga called on students to actively engage in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to drive industrialisation and economic growth."This paradigm shift seeks to revolutionise our education system, enabling our youth to become active drivers of industrialisation, modernisation, and economic growth. I therefore call upon all students to embrace this vision wholeheartedly. Strive for excellence, pursue innovation, and remain steadfast in your commitment to personal and national development. You are the future leaders of Zimbabwe, and it is through your dedication that our country will achieve sustainable progress and prosperity," he said.