Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
A 23-year-old man from Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being convicted of unlawful entry and theft.

Tinashe Chiwara appeared before the Mt Darwin Magistrates Court, where he was handed a one-year sentence. Four months of the term were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve an effective eight months behind bars.

The court heard that on July 18, 2025, Chiwara broke into the home of 56-year-old Ephiphania Madzonganyika in Dzeka village by smashing a window while the owner was away in Harare. The property had been left under the care of her landlady.

Once inside, Chiwara stole several household items, including three blankets, a 3kg gas tank, two pairs of trousers, a pair of sneakers, a wristwatch, socks, and a salt shaker, all valued at US$70.

The following day, the matter was reported to the neighbourhood watch committee (NWC), which tracked Chiwara's footprints. Investigations led to the recovery of some of the stolen blankets hidden in Chisa Mountain.

Chiwara was later caught red-handed at Mukuradzi River Police Base, where he was attempting to sell a gas tank and another blanket to police officers. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing some of the stolen clothes, which were positively identified by the complainant.

All stolen property was successfully recovered.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Thief, #Cop, #Loot

Comments


Must Read

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

50 mins ago | 14 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

22 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

23 hrs ago | 673 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

24 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

24 hrs ago | 471 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

16 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 970 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

16 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 631 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 116 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 332 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

16 Aug 2025 at 13:33hrs | 159 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

16 Aug 2025 at 13:32hrs | 132 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 122 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

16 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

16 Aug 2025 at 13:29hrs | 167 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

16 Aug 2025 at 13:27hrs | 358 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

16 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 47 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

16 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 134 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

16 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 93 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

16 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 121 Views