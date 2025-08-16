Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-year-old man from Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being convicted of unlawful entry and theft.Tinashe Chiwara appeared before the Mt Darwin Magistrates Court, where he was handed a one-year sentence. Four months of the term were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve an effective eight months behind bars.The court heard that on July 18, 2025, Chiwara broke into the home of 56-year-old Ephiphania Madzonganyika in Dzeka village by smashing a window while the owner was away in Harare. The property had been left under the care of her landlady.Once inside, Chiwara stole several household items, including three blankets, a 3kg gas tank, two pairs of trousers, a pair of sneakers, a wristwatch, socks, and a salt shaker, all valued at US$70.The following day, the matter was reported to the neighbourhood watch committee (NWC), which tracked Chiwara's footprints. Investigations led to the recovery of some of the stolen blankets hidden in Chisa Mountain.Chiwara was later caught red-handed at Mukuradzi River Police Base, where he was attempting to sell a gas tank and another blanket to police officers. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing some of the stolen clothes, which were positively identified by the complainant.All stolen property was successfully recovered.