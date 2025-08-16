Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old man from Binga has been jailed for effectively eight months after squandering US$2,640 that had been entrusted to him to buy airtime recharge cards for resale.Kelvin Muzamba appeared before the Binga Magistrates' Court facing a charge of theft of trust property. He was sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment, with eight months set aside and another eight suspended on condition he restitutes the stolen money by November 30, 2025.The court heard that sometime between July and August this year, at Binga Centre, the complainant, Birthman Misi, gave Muzamba US$2,640 with clear instructions to purchase airtime recharge cards.Instead of carrying out the transaction, Muzamba converted the money to his personal use. The offence came to light when Misi demanded either the recharge cards or his money back, but Muzamba failed to account for the funds or provide a satisfactory explanation.The total amount stolen was US$2,640, and none of it has been recovered.