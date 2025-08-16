Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZANU-PF provincial leadership in Mashonaland West has pledged its unwavering support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's continued leadership until 2030, aligning firmly with a key resolution adopted at the party's 21st National People's Conference.The endorsement was reaffirmed at a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Chinhoyi, where senior party leaders and grassroots representatives gathered to deliberate on preparations for the 2025 National People's Conference, strategies for cell verification, and the integration of newly appointed central committee members.During the meeting, ZANU-PF's secretary for health, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, declared the province's solidarity with the resolution extending President Mnangagwa's tenure, a statement that was met with loud applause. "As a province, we are solidly behind 2024 Conference Resolution Number One, advocating for President Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030," he said.His remarks were reinforced by Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, who cautioned party members against internal divisions and misuse of social media. He stressed that offenders, including group administrators who allow offensive material, risk facing legal consequences under the party's policies and the Cyber and Data Protection Act.Provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka provided an update on membership mobilisation, acknowledging the urgent need to strengthen the party's presence in urban areas where statistics showed declining engagement. The province is also contributing towards the 2025 conference preparations, having secured six cattle and launched a fundraising drive targeting US$50 000.The meeting also marked the official introduction of the new provincial administrator, Albert Mhlanga, who replaces Fanny Chikomba following her retirement.In another development, former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa, expelled from ZANU-PF in 2017 during the final days of former President Robert Mugabe's administration, was officially readmitted into the party. Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed his reinstatement, noting that the party headquarters had approved his request for rejoining.The announcement was warmly received, with Sanyati DCC chairperson Langton Mabhanga praising the decision as a demonstration of President Mnangagwa's call for unity and reconciliation. "Our President speaks of unity and giving second chances. We will be glad to have him back into the party," he said, prompting enthusiastic applause from members.The provincial leadership is expected to formally submit its resolution on Chidhakwa's readmission to ZANU-PF national headquarters.