Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
South Africa's vigilante groups that thrive on anti-immigrant sentiment are once again on the rampage, and Zimbabweans are the main victims — this time at health institutions.

According to South Africa's 2022 census, Zimbabweans are the largest immigrant community in the country, making up more than one million people, or 35% of the foreign-born population. They are followed by Mozambicans at 18.7%, BaSotho at 10.2%, Malawians at 8.9% and Britons at 2.8%. With such numbers, Zimbabweans inevitably bear the brunt whenever foreigners come under attack.

Over the years, xenophobic violence has erupted across South Africa as locals accuse immigrants of taking jobs and contributing to social problems. The crisis has been worsened by the rise of extremist groups and political movements that scapegoat foreigners for the country's challenges.

Among the most prominent is Operation Dudula, whose latest campaign, dubbed March to March, has seen activists targeting hospitals and clinics to block foreigners from accessing medical care. Shocking reports and videos have emerged of sick patients being dragged from hospital beds and children being denied immunisation by these vigilante groups.

Such actions run counter to South Africa's own constitution, which guarantees every individual the right to access healthcare services, including reproductive health and emergency treatment, without discrimination based on nationality or origin.

Health Minister Aron Motsoaledi and the opposition Democratic Alliance party have publicly condemned the attacks, calling them both illegal and inhumane. But so far, health authorities appear unable to rein in the vigilantes.

In Zimbabwe, the government has come under fire for its muted response. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi recently sparked outrage when he suggested that Zimbabweans being denied healthcare in South Africa were effectively on their own. Critics say this stance is unacceptable at a time when citizens are facing grave danger.

Analysts argue that Harare should treat the crisis as a national emergency. Calls are growing for the government to immediately engage its South African counterparts to protect vulnerable Zimbabweans and to put in place systems to ensure that those in dire need of treatment are identified and assisted.

Failure to act, observers warn, could result in needless deaths of Zimbabweans abroad as vigilante groups tighten their grip on public services in South Africa.

Source - The Standard

