Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

by Edson Mapani
1 hr ago | Views
Thulisani Dube (24) from Mkubazi village, Mphoeng, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing theft charges.


He was remanded in custody to 18 August.

Ms Sheilla Nyathi prosecuted.

The court heard, on 11 August, the complainant who resides at Minister Tshuma's homestead, Mashongwane in Plumtree was behind her shop cooking food for her restaurant and the accused passed by towards the entrance door.

The complainant went on to hear footsteps inside her shop and she entered through the back door and saw the accused person leaving her shop.

She asked the accused person why he was inside the shop and he said he said he wanted to buy vegtables and left.

Suspecting that the accused person might have stolen from the shop, the complainant checked and discovered that 100us placed under  a book on top of the  shelf was missing.

Upon making a police report, investigations led to the arrest of the accused person leading to the recovery of 65us with the remainder having being used.

Source - Byo24news

