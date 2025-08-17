Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have confirmed that Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura, widely known as Mutangazi, was shot dead by suspected robbers at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse shortly after midnight.Mutangadura, a prominent entrepreneur who owned Lisheen Estate, Mutangadura Hideout, and several butcheries, was attacked at his residence. Authorities say investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing, and efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are underway.The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local business community, with residents and colleagues expressing their condolences and urging vigilance in the area.